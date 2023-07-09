DK Metcalf/Tyler Lockett Top 5 WR duo, according to Andrew Hawkins

It is no secret the Seattle Seahawks boast one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, but it is still always encouraging to hear widespread national recognition. Given Seattle’s history, this is not a franchise well known for its receivers outside of the legendary Steve Largent.

But in this day and age, the Seahawks have a pair to truly keep defensive coordinators up at night. Former NFL receiver and current ESPN personality, Andrew Hawkins, recently listed his top five receiver duos in the league, and of course Metcalf and Lockett made the cut.

.@Hawk's Top 5️⃣ NFL WR duos 🍿 1️⃣ – Tyreek Hill/Jaylen Waddle

2️⃣ – Ja'Marr Chase/Tee Higgins

3️⃣ – A.J. Brown/DeVonta Smith

4️⃣ – Tyler Lockett/DK Metcalf

5️⃣ – CeeDee Lamb/Brandin Cooks pic.twitter.com/k2MIHerD6F — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 7, 2023

While the combination of Tyreek Hill/Jaylen Waddle and Ja’Marr Chase/Tee Higgins is hard to argue against, a case can certainly be made that Metcalf/Lockett should be above A.J. Brown/DeVonta Smith.

Ultimately, we’ll see Metcalf and Lockett facing off against all these receivers (except for the Miami pair) as the Seahawks play the Bengals, Cowboys and Eagles this season.

