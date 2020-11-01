DK Metcalf turns on the jets vs. 49ers, strikes twice in first half originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

DK Metcalf is not of this world.

In the first quarter of the Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers Week 8 game, the second-year wide receiver caught the Niners defense sleeping. He took the crossing route, zoomed past four defenders and then turned on the jets en route to his first score of the game.

It was like the Budda Baker chase down all over again, but this time, Baker wasn’t present.

WATCH:

DK is out here playing Madden and NFL Twitter is here for it.

DK Metcalf looks like hes jogging when hes running past an entire defense. Insane. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 1, 2020

Unreal man! @dkm14 make all these plays look easy! — Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) November 1, 2020

blink if you’re fast as shit pic.twitter.com/OcVS69UB66 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 1, 2020

DK. That dude. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 1, 2020

DK Metcalf is ridiculous. — Eric Knifong (@e_knifongTV) November 1, 2020

We’re back at it baby pic.twitter.com/QCsqGAXZlF — Josh Cashman (@CableThanos_) November 1, 2020

DK Metcalf is fast. I mean really fast. He makes fast people look... not fast. #SFvsSEA #Seahawks — Cameron Derby (@CamDerbySC) November 1, 2020

The Seahawks took a 6-0 lead heading into the second quarter, but the 49ers quickly fired back when Jamycal Hasty's 1-yard run and a PAT gave San Francisco the 7-6 edge.

DK wasn't having it.

Wilson found Metcalf again from two yards out to give Seattle the 13-7 lead once again.

DK Metcalf is a top 5 receiver in the NFL. — Evan Hill (@EvaninSEA) November 1, 2020

Not sure what's scarier:



The Haunting of Bly Manor



or



Knowing that @dkm14 is 22 and he's only going to get better 😳 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 1, 2020

He now has six catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and it isn't even halftime yet. The 49ers have a problem and his name is DK Metcalf.

