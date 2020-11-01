DK Metcalf turns on the jets vs. 49ers, strikes twice in first half originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
DK Metcalf is not of this world.
In the first quarter of the Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers Week 8 game, the second-year wide receiver caught the Niners defense sleeping. He took the crossing route, zoomed past four defenders and then turned on the jets en route to his first score of the game.
It was like the Budda Baker chase down all over again, but this time, Baker wasn’t present.
WATCH:
Go ahead and GO, @dkm14! 💨💨💨— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 1, 2020
📺: #SFvsSEA on FOX pic.twitter.com/8gJMJqLBOc
DK is out here playing Madden and NFL Twitter is here for it.
DK Metcalf looks like hes jogging when hes running past an entire defense. Insane.— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 1, 2020
Unreal man! @dkm14 make all these plays look easy!— Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) November 1, 2020
blink if you’re fast as shit pic.twitter.com/OcVS69UB66— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 1, 2020
DK. That dude.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 1, 2020
DK Metcalf is ridiculous.— Eric Knifong (@e_knifongTV) November 1, 2020
That acceleration by DK...#Seahawks pic.twitter.com/PVoUPSxBpD— DJ Wilder (@djwilder15) November 1, 2020
We’re back at it baby pic.twitter.com/QCsqGAXZlF— Josh Cashman (@CableThanos_) November 1, 2020
DK Metcalf is fast. I mean really fast. He makes fast people look... not fast. #SFvsSEA #Seahawks— Cameron Derby (@CamDerbySC) November 1, 2020
Let’s go‼️ @Seahawks— Rashaad Penny (@pennyhendrixx) November 1, 2020
The Seahawks took a 6-0 lead heading into the second quarter, but the 49ers quickly fired back when Jamycal Hasty's 1-yard run and a PAT gave San Francisco the 7-6 edge.
DK wasn't having it.
Wilson found Metcalf again from two yards out to give Seattle the 13-7 lead once again.
DK Metcalf is TOO STRONG. @dkm14 #Seahawks— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2020
📺: #SFvsSEA on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/ow2iBsMpyD pic.twitter.com/EJhc3pM6Rt
DK Metcalf is like prime Jimmy Graham mixed with Julio Jones— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 1, 2020
DK Metcalf is a top 5 receiver in the NFL.— Evan Hill (@EvaninSEA) November 1, 2020
Not sure what's scarier:— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 1, 2020
The Haunting of Bly Manor
or
Knowing that @dkm14 is 22 and he's only going to get better 😳
He now has six catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and it isn't even halftime yet. The 49ers have a problem and his name is DK Metcalf.