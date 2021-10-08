A 47-yard pass interference penalty on Robert Rochell set up a 19-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to DK Metcalf as the Seattle Seahawks took a 7-0 lead over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

Tyler Lockett beat Rochell badly on a double move and was running free behind the Rams defense. Rochell effectively tackled Lockett to keep him from making the reception which resulted in the penalty that moved Seattle to the Rams’ 22-yard line.

After a 3-yard run from Alex Collins, Metcalf beat Jalen Ramsey for a 19-yard touchdown that gave Seattle the lead midway through the second quarter.

Wilson and Matthew Stafford have each thrown interceptions so far. The teams are a combined 0-for-5 on third down. Seattle also has a failed fourth down attempt as well as Collins was stuffed on a run on fourth-and-2.

DK Metcalf touchdown from Russell Wilson give Seahawks 7-0 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk