DK Metcalf touchdown gives Seahawks early 7-0 lead over Rams

The Seahawks have struck first in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Rams.

Receiver DK Metcalf pulled in an 8-yard touchdown to give Seattle a 7-0 lead.

The play capped a 14-play, 88-yard opening drive that took 7:46 off the clock. Los Angeles went three-and-out and punted to end its first possession.

Geno Smith was 7-of-8 for 50 yards with a touchdown to open the game. Tyler Lockett, who came in questionable without having practiced all week, caught two passes for 20 yards.