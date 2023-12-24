DK Metcalf touchdown gives Seahawks 13-10 lead

Needing a win to keep pace in the NFC, the Seahawks have finally taken a lead over the Titans.

It took a Pete Carroll challenge to make it official, but D.K. Metcalf caught an 11-yard touchdown to give Seattle a 13-10 lead with 12:10 left in the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks had struggled on offense for much of the first three quarters. But Metcalf’s touchdown gave the club 10 straight points to take their first lead of the game.

Mtecalf has four catches for 56 yards with his touchdown. He was able to drag his back foot in the back-right corner of the end zone to complete the catch.