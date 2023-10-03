Advertisement

DK Metcalf talks about his slick touchdown catch vs. Giants

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks put together quite a highlight reel during their Monday night victory over the Giants. One play that might slide under the radar was DK Metcalf’s slick touchdown catch in the first half.

Metcalf did an exceptional job of not showing his hands until the very last possible moment, taking the Giants defender completely off-guard as he scored right at the boundary.

Watch Metcalf talk about how he pulled off his score after the game.

