DK Metcalf talks about his slick touchdown catch vs. Giants

The Seahawks put together quite a highlight reel during their Monday night victory over the Giants. One play that might slide under the radar was DK Metcalf’s slick touchdown catch in the first half.

Metcalf did an exceptional job of not showing his hands until the very last possible moment, taking the Giants defender completely off-guard as he scored right at the boundary.

First touchdown vs the Giants today. DK Metcalf #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/GG2eh6xLvq — 𝚂𝚒 𝚆𝚊𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚛𝚊 (@uid_max) October 3, 2023

Watch Metcalf talk about how he pulled off his score after the game.

DK Metcalf says that TD catch early tonight for #Seahawks at Giants was the first time he’s successfully pulled off that “deke” move on a DB. But he doesn’t call it that. He calls it “late hands.” Yes, he learned it from Tyler Lockett @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/GhFgkpPMfP — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 3, 2023

