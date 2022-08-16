DK Metcalf talks to Rich Eisen about his acting debut

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • DK Metcalf
    DK Metcalf
    American football wide receiver
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Some pro athletes struggle when they’re done playing. It helps to have a new project to devote their time to. It seems Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is ahead of the game. Metcalf wants to pursue an acting career once he’s done with the NFL and he recently made his debut with a cameo in the new Owen Wilson movie Secret Headquarters.

Watch Metcalf talking to Rich Eisen about his ambitions as an actor.

Related

DK Metcalf talks to NFL Network about Seahawks offense, teammates, QB battle

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories