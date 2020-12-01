DK Metcalf’s takes Jim Schwartz’ compliment as motivation, makes Eagles pay originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

DK Metcalf doesn’t need any additional motivation to want to torch the Eagles. Philadelphia was one of eight teams to take a receiver before Metcalf went off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft.

On Monday night, Metcalf made his third trip to Lincoln Financial Field in just his second NFL season.

“It’s kind of like coming home to a place that had the chance to draft me, but they didn’t so I’ve got to make them pay,” Metcalf said postgame.

And he did, exploding for 177 yards in Seattle’s 23-17 win. Most of the damage was done against All-Pro corner Darius Slay. Metcalf now has 337 yards and a score in his last two games against the Eagles when you include his 160-yard, one-touchdown performance in the Wild Card Round last January.

“Two years in a row I’ve had two big games here,” Metcalf said. “God works in mysterious ways.”

To make matters worse for Philadelphia, the team’s defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz accidentally poked the bear. Metcalf said Schwartz approached him pregame with what he perceived to be a backhanded compliment.

“I was in Detroit with Megatron, but you’re not there yet,” Schwartz allegedly told Metcalf.

That didn’t sit well with Seattle’s phenom.

“In my mind I’m not trying to be Megatron, I’m trying to be me," Metcalf said. "I had a little chip on my shoulder the whole game.”

We’ve since gotten Schwartz’ side of the story as the coach claims his compliment was genuine.

Jim Schwartz says he complimented DK before game, told him he’s got ton of respect for him & he was with Calvin in Detroit & he’s closest thing to Megatron he’s seen. Jim told him after game, “you may not be Calvin yet but you’re on your way.” Was complimenting @dkm14 both times https://t.co/m5S8naG4Ih — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 1, 2020

This all feels like the Michael Jordan bit about creating motivation and disrespect in situations where none existed. That was a prevalent theme in “The Last Dance” documentary. Metcalf confirmed as much with his reply via Twitter.

Story continues

It’s all very well played by Metcalf. Not only is he exhibiting a trait shared by many elite athletes, but he also showed the quick wit on social media to lean into the joke.

Metcalf is already a bona fide superstar. His 1,037 receiving yards lead the NFL through Week 12. He’s also scored nine touchdowns in what may end up being an All-Pro season for the second-year wideout.

This situation with Schwartz should probably serve as a warning to opposing coaches who might want to chat with Metcalf pregame. It’s probably best to leave him be and avoid providing any bulletin board material in the receiver’s psyche, regardless of intent.