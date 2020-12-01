DK Metcalf surpasses 100 yards receiving vs. Eagles and it’s only the second quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

DK Metcalf is a cheat code.

The Seattle Seahawks phenom is having his way with the Philadelphia Eagles under the lights on Monday Night Football. He has six catches for 101 yards, his fifth 100-yard game this season… and it’s only the second quarter.

It’s also Metcalf’s eighth game with 90+ yards this season.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the second-year wideout is also the fastest Seahawks player to record 100 receiving yards in a game since Koren Robinson in 2008, which coincidentally happened also against the Eagles.

Perhaps Metcalf’s biggest play of the night so far came in the second quarter when Russell Wilson aired it out for 52 yards to Metcalf. The completion probability was just 20 percent.

Russell Wilson 52 yards to DK Metcalf

Completion Probability: 20.0%



➤ Pass Rush Separation: 1.8 yards

➤ Air Distance: 54.7 yards

➤ Receiver Separation: 0.6 yards



Metcalf: 6 receptions with 50+ yards of air distance since 2019 (2nd in NFL)#SEAvsPHI | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/cbjLQTtYA9 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 1, 2020

Imagine if the Eagles took DK Metcalf over JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Philly will always wonder what could have been if they didn’t pass Metcalf up, but it's fun watching the 64th overall pick torture them nonetheless.

Wilson ultimately connected with David Moore on the goal-line fade to give the Seahawks a 7-0 lead. Halfway through the second quarter, Chris Carson had a 16-yard touchdown run and dragged multiple defenders along the way.

Seattle leads 14-0 at the 7 minute mark of the second quarter as MNF continues vs. the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.