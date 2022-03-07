DK Metcalf’s surgery, Russell Wilson trade calls and other Seahawks news for Cardinals fans

We have made it to another offseason weekend and it is time to take a look around the NFC West to check in with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals to see what is new with them.

What has been going on with the Seattle Seahawks as free agency approaches?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Arizona Cardinals fans to know about.

Seahawks want Geno Smith back in 2022

The Cardinals really liked having Colt McCoy as their backup quarterback and want to re-sign him. The Seahawks are in the same boat with Geno Smith. However, he has a DUI charge pending. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll indicated they want to re-sign him.

Seahawks taking calls but not interested in trading Russell Wilson

It is believed for the second offseason in a row that Wilson isn’t happy in Seattle. Many feel he could be traded this offseason. Reportedly, the Washington Commanders made a big offer. However, while the Seahawks are taking calls about Wilson, they have no active interest in moving him.

DK Metcalf had offseason surgery on foot

Seahawks fans were a little worried when there were pictures of Metcalf in a walking boot.

Metcalf had offseason surgery to remove a screw from his foot. It was from a surgery from a couple of years ago and it bothered him most of last season, limiting his practice time.

RB Chris Carson making progress after neck surgery

Carson’s 2021 season was ruined by a neck injury he never could recover from. He is working toward a comeback and Pete Carroll says things are going well and he anticipates Carson’s return in 2022.

Seahawks planning on a healthy Tre Brown

Brown’s rookie season was marred by injuries, which was a theme for the Seahawks. They had issues with health in the defensive backfield.

Brown is working hard to come back from his knee issues and the Seahawks have plans for him in 2022.

