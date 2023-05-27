DK Metcalf stands up for teammate Artie Burns

The Seattle Seahawks have made plenty of moves this offseason, but some are more headline-grabbing than the others. One such move was the Seahawks re-signing cornerback Artie Burns to a one-year deal.

Burns did not exactly make an impact last year. He only played 16 snaps on defense across three games all season long. Bringing Burns back might scratch some heads, such as the Tacoma News Tribune’s reporter Gregg Bell.

Bell took to Twitter to express his thoughts, and Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf responded swiftly in support of Burns.

Damn Greg I got 2 solid reasons 1. Veteran in a young DB room 2. Give a man an opportunity for battling injuries last year https://t.co/PZiXlJT1SU — DeKaylin Metcalf (@dkm14) May 23, 2023

Seattle’s cornerback room – and their secondary as a whole – is getting rather deep. There may not be much of a place for Burns when September rolls around, but that’s the beauty of the NFL: you never know who will make a critical impact.

Perhaps what Burns needs is a second chance in the Emerald City, and he’ll be doing so in the No. 3 jersey.

