DK Metcalf smashes part of Seahawks bench to pieces with his helmet

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is clearly frustrated. He started off this game hot, scoring a touchdown in the first quarter on a 31-yard gutsy throw from backup quarterback Drew Lock. However, he’s been quiet ever since and hasn’t gotten much attention from No. 2. Now in the fourth quarter, Metcalf has just two catches for 52 total yards.

On the Fox broadcast of the game, they caught Metcalf having a mini-tantrum on the sidelines after Lock’s interception. Watch DK smash the part of the Seahawks bench that holds the helmets.

DK Metcalf is NOT happy after that Drew Lock INT 😬 pic.twitter.com/SOHnmE5XOw — PFF (@PFF) December 10, 2023

Seattle trails 28-16 with 10 minutes to go.

