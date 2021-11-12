Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. He did not practice Thursday.

Metcalf has a foot injury.

He has taken Thursday as an off day before the past three game to rest his foot, so it’s likely the Seahawks sat him as a precaution.

On Wednesday, coach Pete Carroll said, via Corbin Smith of TheAthletic.com, “He’s ready to go and ready to practice, so we are still working with him and making sure that we are taking care of him.”

Safety Marquise Blair (knee) and linebacker Cody Barton (quadriceps) remained out, and defensive tackle Poona Ford took a rest day.

Running back Alex Collins (groin) remained limited.

Offensive tackle Jamarco Jones (ankle) returned to full participation.

DK Metcalf sits out Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk