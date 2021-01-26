As the Seahawks try to figure out how to improve their offense, receiver DK Metcalf has some ideas.

“Teams just started to figure us out,” Metcalf told former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall on the I Am Athlete podcast. “We’ve been running deep pass, ever since Pete [Carroll] got there. Play-action. Run the ball, run the ball, run the ball, go deep. Teams just said, ‘We’re just not gonna let you all go deep.'”

Metcalf’s remarks suggest two things. First, he’s passing along a narrative he heard from someone whose presence on the team predates his. The 2019 second-round pick has picked up that characterization from one or more other Seahawks players, possibly including quarterback Russell Wilson. Second, it reflects an implicit frustration regarding the inability of the offense to counter the steps taken by the defense to neutralize an attack.

Metcalf, and presumably others on the team’s offense, believe things have been too simple, too easy to figure out, too unimaginative when it comes to getting the ball in the hands of playmakers, like Metcalf. And they’re not putting it on the offensive coordinator; they’re pointing a finger in the general direction of the head coach.

DK Metcalf on Seattle’s offensive struggles: “Teams just started to figure us out” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk