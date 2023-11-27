DK Metcalf: Seahawks offense ‘still trying to find our identity’

Here’s a quote you never want to hear a few days from December. While the Seattle Seahawks have shown a lot of growth and potential this season, they are falling short of that potential thanks to their failures in a few key elements of the game. Defensively, what was a stout run defense to begin the year has become a liability once again. They’ve also had issues tackling the last few weeks across the board.

On offense, the problems are coming on third down and in the red zone, which has kept Jason Myers fantasy owners happy but just about nobody else. Speaking with reporters yesterday after the team’s first practice of the week, wide receiver DK Metcalf admitted the offense is still trying to find their identity and they haven’t played a complete game yet.

DK Metcalf said #Seahawks on offense is “still trying to find our identity. I think we still haven’t played a complete game.” Calls that a positive in that “we still haven’t played our best ball.” pic.twitter.com/9trbpHTJxc — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 26, 2023

Usually when a player or a coach says their team needs to find an identity it’s code for needing to run the ball better. That applies for this Seahawks team, who have an extraordinary talent in Ken Walker but haven’t been able to get their rushing attack going this year in all but a couple of games. Heading into Week 13, they’re averaging just 95.8 rushing yards per game – ranking No. 26 in the league.

While running the ball more effectively would help some, it wouldn’t make much of a difference unless they did it so well that they’re able to avoid third downs altogether ala the 2020 Chiefs.

Unfortunately, if they were going to find a solution they would have done so by now. At the end of this brutal four-game stretch odds are Seattle will be outside of the playoff picture looking in.

