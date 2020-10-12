DK Metcalf on Seahawks offense: We can take over a game when we want to originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

In the first half of Sunday Night Football, the Seahawks did not look like an undefeated team, down 13-0 to the 1-3 Minnesota Vikings.

A Minnesota defense starting numerous cornerbacks on rookie contracts that has given up the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL with 291.8 per game, had held the Seahawks to just 13 yards passing.

Heading into the locker room, each member of the Seahawks knew what had to be done.

"At halftime, our guys were clear that we could score a bunch of points and stop them," explained Seattle head coach Pete Carroll.

"We weren't clicking on all cylinders in the first half and coach brought us up and said 'First half is done. It's only 13 points,'" added DK Metcalf.

Then all of sudden, as Pete Carroll recalled, "the avalanche just hit."

In just 1:52, the Seahawks turned a 13-0 deficit into a 21-13 lead taking advantage of two Kirk Cousins turnovers and a three-and-out forced by the Seattle defense.

"We came out firing. Defense got a stop. We scored I believe three touchdowns in three minutes," said Metcalf.

First, Russell Wilson found Will Dissly for a 19-yad strike to get within six points.

Then, after Damontre Moore forced a Cousins fumble, Wilson found Metcalf for a 13-yard touchdown to take a one-point lead.

Seattle wasn't done yet. K.J. Wright immediately intercepted Cousins and one play later, Chris Carson rumbled his way for a 29-yard touchdown.

"We got the ball away from them a couple times. We stopped them on [a] three-and-out and the offense just rock and rolled," said Carroll.

"That just shows what kind of offense, what kind of team that we have that we can basically take over a game when we want to," said Metcalf looking back at the sequence.

"It's all about having confidence and executing on the next play," added Wright who secured the lone interception forced by Seattle on the evening.

Largely due to a dominant two-minute stretch in the third quarter, the Seattle Seahawks are 5-0 for the first time in franchise history and will head into the bye with a flawless resume.

