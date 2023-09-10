DK Metcalf scores first touchdown of 2023, gives Seattle 10-7 lead

DK Metcalf has gotten in to score Seattle's first touchdown of the season, giving the Seahawks a 10-7 lead over the Rams in the second quarter.

Metcalf made a nice move at the line to shake Rams defensvie back Derion Kendrick at the line, getting himself wide open on the left side of the end zone for an easy touchdown.

That capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive. The Seahawks did not even face a third down on the possession as they moved it down the field.

Seattle has now scored on its first two drives, with Jason Myers hitting a 36-yard field goal to open the contest.

Los Angeles responded with a 16-play, 75-yard drive ending with a 1-yard touchdown by running back Kyren Williams. Rookie Puka Nacua caught the first two passes of his career on the first drive, gaining 26 yards.