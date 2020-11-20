DK Metcalf scores first touchdown of his career against Cardinals

DK Metcalf made only two catches for 23 yards in the Seahawks’ loss to the Cardinals in Week 7. In fact, in his first three career games against Arizona, Metcalf had only three catches for 29 yards and no touchdowns.

In the first 6 minutes, 15 seconds Thursday night, Metcalf has a 25-yard touchdown. The Seahawks lead 7-0.

The Seahawks took the opening kickoff, and after a first-play sack of Russell Wilson, they methodically marched down the field. They went 3-for-3 on third down in a 12-play, 75-yard drive.

Metcalf’s touchdown catch was the longest play in the drive.

Wilson went 5-for-5 for 58 yards and the touchdown in the first possession.

