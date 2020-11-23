DK Metcalf says Russell Wilson talks to him like a ‘big brother’

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had a fairly mixed outing in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, increasing his production from Seattle’s first game against Arizona in Week 7 while making a few notable gaffes.

Although he had three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown, he also had two brutal drops, one of which would have given the Seahawks a touchdown instead of a field goal before the second half.

Metcalf stated in his postgame press conference that quarterback Russell Wilson still touts him as being destined for greatness.

“He always talks about me being great,” Metcalf said. “And he’s already a Hall of Famer in my eyes. I’m pretty sure in everybody else’s as well. But just trying to pick his brain sometimes, of how he got to be so humble yet hungry at the same time.

“He’s always talked to me about how I can’t do what other people do or how I carry myself in the facility and outside the facility so just a big brother conversation instead of a teammate.”

The Seahawks still have a week until their showdown against the Eagles, a team Metcalf has shown dominating performances against in the past. Hopefully, he will show out against them once again in Week 12.

