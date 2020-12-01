DK Metcalf says he was motivated by Eagles DC Jim Schwartz letting him know he’s not ‘Megatron’

DK Metcalf wakes up every day motivated after he almost slid to the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and according to the Seahawks star, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz helped make the chip on his shoulder even bigger on Monday night.

After the Seahawks 23-17 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia, Metcalf talked about how he was motivated to show the Eagles what type of player they passed on.

Metcalf also revealed that Schwartz spoke to him briefly during the pregame and allegedly told the Seahawks star that “I was in Detroit with Megatron” and you’re not there yet.

Here’s the video of DK Metcalf talking about the pregame incident with #Eagles’ DC Jim Schwartz. Metcalf says Schwartz told him: “I was in Detroit with Megatron but you're not there yet." pic.twitter.com/uJHepurDKT — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 1, 2020

Megatron is former Lions and future Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson, a player that Metcalf molds his game after and a guy who was dominant during his years in the NFL despite being a huge presence at wide receiver.

Schwartz was likely trying to compliment the Seahawks star by letting him know that he’s not quite that dominant yet, but superstars enjoy having chips on their shoulders and the Eagles defensive coordinator provided the bulletin board material, harmless or not.

Metcalf logged 10 catches for 177 yards on Monday night with Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay shadowing him the majority of the contest.

