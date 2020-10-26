DK Metcalf saves a pick-six with play of the game so far

No matter how many catches makes tonight, none might prove bigger than the tackle he made.

First, Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins fumbled, with Poona Ford forcing it and K.J. Wright recovering it after a 1-yard gain to the Arizona 31. Five plays later, the Seahawks were poised to go ahead 20-7 on a Russell Wilson pass to Chris Carson in the end zone.

Wilson, though, never saw safety Budda Baker.

Baker, who had his first career interception last week against Dallas in winning defensive player of the week honors, stepped in front of the pass and was off to the races. Nobody stood between Baker and the other end zone.

But DK Metcalf came out of nowhere and chased down Baker at the Seattle 8 after a 90-yard return.

It was the play of the game so far, because the Cardinals didn’t convert.

Kyler Murray, on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, threw an incompletion after dropping back and back and back and back under heavy pressure.

The Seahawks drove 97 yards in only six plays with Carlos Hyde covering the final 24 with a tight-rope down the sideline. Seattle now leads 20-7.

