DK Metcalf sat out Seahawks mock game with oblique injury

Wide receiver DK Metcalf has been one of the most talked about Seahawks players this offseason, but fans who turned out for the team’s mock game didn’t get a chance to see the second-round pick in action on Saturday.

Metcalf was held out of the game with what head coach Pete Carroll called a “little oblique strain.” Carroll said that Metcalf was injured at the end of Friday’s practice and has been “banged up” a couple of other times, which factored into the decision to sit him down.

Carroll said the goal is to have Metcalf back on the field Monday.

“I’m not sure about that,” Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. “But we are shooting for that.”

Assuming Metcalf does resume practicing on Monday and avoids further issues, he should be available for Thursday’s preseason opener against the Broncos.