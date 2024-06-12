DK Metcalf: Ryan Grubb’s offense has the ‘potential to be special’

Seattle Seahawks beat reporters got to speak with three players before yesterday’s mandatory minicamp practice at the VMAC. First up was star wide receiver DK Metcalf, who hadn’t been seen around the building tyet his offseason. So, this was the media’s first chance to ask Metcalf about the big coaching changes the team has gone through this year.

While Metcalf admitted that seeing Pete Carroll get fired was a sad moment, he’s also excited about working with new head coach Mike Macdonald and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Asked about the effectiveness of Grubb’s new scheme, Metcalf said he likes the explosiveness and that the offense has the potential to be great.

DK Metcalf says Ryan Grubb’s offense looks explosive from what he’s seen so far. “This offense has a lot of potential to be great, especially with the weapons we have… It has the potential to be special.” pic.twitter.com/bWvmIDNXaY — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) June 11, 2024

To reach its full potential, this scheme needs DK to finally live up to his. While he’s been a consistently strong performer since he was drafted in 2019, Metcalf has the gifts he needs to be one of the top-five wide receivers in the NFL, but as of yet he’s at-best been a fringe top-10 producer. If Grubb can unleash Metcalf’s inner elite WR and get him competing at a focused peak-Julio Jones type of level, it’s going to be very tough to stop this passing game.

