DK Metcalf and Riq Woolen both questionable to return vs. Lions

The game is still very much up for grabs, but the Seahawks’ luck with injuries continues to trend in the wrong direction. This time, the two best athletes on the roster have gotten hurt. We’re early in the second quarter of a 7-7 game against the Lions, and both wide receiver DK Metcalf and cornerback Riq Woolen have suffered injuries.

First, Metcalf got sandwiched between two Detroit defenders at the goal line after a brilliant catch. Later, Metcalf was spotted heading to the locker room as Tyler Lockett went over to check on him.

Tyler Lockett with some encouragement to DK Metcalf as Metcalf heads to the locker room to be checked for a potential injury to his ribs. pic.twitter.com/WTDrT6NukI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 17, 2023

Metcalf is now listed as questionable to return.

Now, Woolen is also dealing with something – although it’s not clear from the broadcast what the nature of his injury is.

Riq Woolen is now in the medical tent after going down on that last play. He seemed fine when he got up after making the tackle, then went down on a knee a few moments later. Didn't have a limp when he walked off. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 17, 2023

Woolen is now in the blue medical tent getting evaluated and has also been listed as questionable to return.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Seattle’s pass rush has come out flat yet again and Jared Goff looks to be on pace for a big game.

More as it comes.

