DK Metcalf reflects on his tackle on Budda Baker: "I was doing something I was supposed to do."

Already into the second year of his professional career, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is becoming a household name in the NFL.

Sunday’s game agains the 49ers, Metcalf continued to turn heads and make headlines around the league with his performance.

Metcalf finished the game with 12 catches for 161 yards on 15 targets, all career highs for the young receiver.

An all-around better game for Metcalf, who did not play as agains the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday - the only loss of the season.

However, there is one play that everyone remembers from that game of Metcalf:

His chase down tackle on Budda Baker.

Here is a refresher if you need one.

DK Metcalf is the fastest man on the planet



(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/XpCWDvCt6u — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 26, 2020

Head coach Pete Carroll called it the “best football play he has ever seen,” and rightfully so.

A week later, Metcalf was asked after the game about his tackle and what it meant to him and his teammates response from it.

“I am more so worried about what my teammates thought of me after that play. The play really doesn’t matter in my mind, cause we lost,” Metcalf said.

My teammates really spoke highly of me and gave me a lot of congratulations, but it my mind, that is something I was supposed to do, not just an epic play that the world just saw. I hold myself, the receiver room, and this team to a high standard. We just try to play to that standard every week.

For the season, Metcalf has 680 yards with seven touchdowns -tying with teammate Tyler Lockett leading the Seahawks for touchdown receptions.

Metcalf only into his second year of his professional career is something truly fun to watch from a fans perspective. His ceiling hasn't even been touched yet.

The young receiver, with the help of Wilson, is only going to continue to produce more and more each week this season.

The Seahawks play the Buffalo Bills next on the schedule, and you can expect that the Bills are going to try and figure out how to stop Metcalf after what he has done the last two weeks.

