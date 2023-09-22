DK Metcalf questionable for Sunday but is expected to play

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf drew a questionable designation because of an injury to his ribs, but he is expected to play against the Panthers.

Coach Pete Carroll said this week that Metcalf would play, and the one-time Pro Bowler called himself "100 percent" Wednesday.

Metcalf, who has nine receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown, did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. The Seahawks have not finished practice Friday.

The Seahawks ruled out left tackle Charles Cross (toe) and cornerback Coby Bryant (toe) for Sunday.

Cornerback Riq Woolen (chest) is doubtful.

Metcalf is one of seven players who are questionable, joining safety Julian Love (hamstring), nose tackle Jarran Reed (groin ), safety Quandre Diggs (hamstring), right guard Phil Haynes (calf), safety Jamal Adams (knee) and running back DeeJay Dallas (illness).

Adams, who hasn't played since tearing a quadriceps in Week 1 of the 2022 season, likely won't make his season debut until Oct. 2 against the Giants.

Rookie Jerrick Reed, a sixth-round draft choice, is the only healthy safety on the active roster. Reed did not play any defensive snaps in the first two games.