DK Metcalf puts Seahawks ahead with toe-tap touchdown
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was lucky to avoid an interception on his previous pass to wide receiver DK Metcalf. He made up for it by throwing a dart on this one.
Watch Smith throw a tight ball into the back of the end zone to Metcalf, who manages to get both feet in before falling out.
The placement. 👏
The toe tapping. 👏@GenoSmith3 ➡️ @dkm14 pic.twitter.com/ftaOXlfZhX
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 6, 2022
Seattle leads 10-7 for now but it feels like we’re in for a battle.