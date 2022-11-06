DK Metcalf puts Seahawks ahead with toe-tap touchdown

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was lucky to avoid an interception on his previous pass to wide receiver DK Metcalf. He made up for it by throwing a dart on this one.

Watch Smith throw a tight ball into the back of the end zone to Metcalf, who manages to get both feet in before falling out.

Seattle leads 10-7 for now but it feels like we’re in for a battle.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire