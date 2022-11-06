DK Metcalf puts Seahawks up 10-7

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had a touchdown catch in the second quarter of last Sunday’s win over the Giants and he found his way back to the end zone in the second quarter of this Sunday’s game as well.

Geno Smith found Metcalf in the back of the end zone for a four-yard touchdown with three minutes off the clock in the second quarter. The score put the Seahawks up 10-7 on the Cardinals in Arizona.

It’s Metcalf’s fourth touchdown catch of the season. He has two catches for 13 yards overall on Sunday.

Smith is 9-of-12 for 68 yards and tight end Noah Fant has been his favorite target in the early going. Fant has four catches for 45 yards.

