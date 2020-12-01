DK Metcalf on how Philadelphia ‘could have been home’ and making the Eagles pay for not drafting him

The Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 23-17, behind the arm of Russell Wilson and explosive receiving prowess of second-year pro, DK Metcalf.

Metcalf caught 10 of the 13 passes targeted to him for 177 yards, most of which came on a 52-yard pass in the second quarter over Darius Slay.

Afterward, Metcalf rubbed in the Eagles face, telling reporters that “Philadelphia could have been home” had the Eagles not bypassed him twice in the draft.

For that slight, the Eagles had to pay.

Metcalf was selected by Seattle with the 64th pick of the 2019 NFL draft, the final pick of the second round. With the Eagles struggling at the wide receiver position, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is the player mentioned most in comparison after Philadelphia selected the former Stanford star at No. 57 overall.