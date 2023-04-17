DK Metcalf has the perfect answer for this question about Aaron Rodgers
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was a guest on Colin Cowherd’s show a few days ago.
When Metcalf was asked if Aaron Rodgers might get the Jets to the playoffs, he responded with a perfect answer. Watch.
J-Mac: "How much of a difference will Aaron Rodgers make on the Jets?"
DK: "My name is DK Metcalf and I focus on the Seattle Seahawks." 😂 pic.twitter.com/xpXiPNpro3
— Kobe ✞ (@615Kobe) April 14, 2023
More Videos!
The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Non-negotiable skills for QB, OT, EDGE, CB in the draft
Watch: Why the Seahawks are considering a QB in the 2023 NFL draft
Watch: Todd McShay on why he mocked Jalen Carter to Seahawks
Watch: What should the Seahawks do with their two first-round picks?
Mina Kimes shares thoughts on Seahawks' fifth overall pick