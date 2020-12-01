DK Metcalf over 100 yards receiving already as Seahawks lead 7-0

DK Metcalf has done all the heavy lifting for the Seahawks tonight.

He has six catches and 101 yards receiving already, and the Seahawks have a 7-0 lead.

David Moore, though, got the glory with a 1-yard touchdown catch from Russell Wilson after Metcalf caught a 52-yard pass to the 1-yard line on third-and-13.

Seattle has dominated the first 19 minutes and should lead by more if not for two fourth-down stops by the Eagles. The Seahawks have 139 yards.

The Eagles have minus-6 yards and no first downs after four possessions. They went three-and-out on all four possessions despite playing against the 32nd-ranked defense.

The Eagles Defense, and in particular Derek Barnett, has kept it close.

Barnett snuffed David Moore 5-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the Philadelphia 2-yard line on the Seahawks’ first drive. Barnett sacked Wilson on fourth-and-two from the Philadelphia 37.

