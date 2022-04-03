DK Metcalf, offseason program, QB competition and other Seahawks stories for Cardinals fans

We are at the end of another week in the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are a few stories about them from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Lamar Jackson recruiting DK Metcalf to Ravens

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks appear to be rebuilding this offseason, having traded Russell Wilson and released Bobby Wagner.

Does that mean they might move on from receiver DK Metcalf? Sensing the possibility, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson makes a pitch for Metcalf.

OTAs, minicamp dates announced

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The NFL announced offseason dates for all 32 NFL teams. The Seahawks will start their offseason workout program on April 19, OTAs on May 23 and minicamp June 14.

Darrell Taylor hurt by Russell Wilson trade

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The trade of Wilson to the Denver Broncos has caused a lot of reactions. Seahawks pass rusher Darrell Taylor isn’t a fan. He was hurt by the trade.

QB competition coming

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. Drew Lock and Geno Smith are now in competition for Seattle’s starting job, and Pete Carroll calls it a “very competitive opportunity.”

TE Noah Fant frustrated by usage with Broncos

John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Fant was one of the players the Seahawks received in the Russell Wilson trade. He hopes to have a different role in Seattle than he did in Denver. He was frustrated by his usage there, as he didn’t get to be the downfield threat he believes he is.

1

1