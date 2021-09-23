DK Metcalf is off Seahawks’ injury report

The Seahawks removed receiver DK Metcalf from their injury report. Metcalf was on the report Wednesday with a knee injury, but he was a full participant.

Metcalf, who appeared hobbled on his last target against the Titans, said he is good to go.

“My knee is good. You trying to race?” Metcalf responded to a reporter who asked about Metcalf’s knee, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Metcalf then volunteered to give the writer a 50-yard head start in a 100-yard race, vowing to still win: “That’s how good my knee is,” he said, laughing.

Metcalf has 10 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Receiver D'Wayne Eskridge (concussion), running back Rashaad Penny (calf) and offensive tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) remained out of practice. Receiver Freddie Swain (back) returned to a limited practice after sitting out Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone (elbow), linebacker Benson Mayowa (neck) and safety Marquise Blair (knee) were limited. Mayowa and Blair were full participants Wednesday.

