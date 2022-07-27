DK Metcalf not practicing as Seahawks kick off training camp

Wide receiver DK Metcalf reported to Seahawks training camp on Tuesday, but he isn’t taking part in the team’s first practice of the summer on Wednesday.

Multiple reporters have sent word that Metcalf is at practice without a helmet and is not going through drills with his teammates.

Metcalf had foot surgery this offseason and that would be one reason for the team to ease him into a full workload early in camp. Metcalf is also in the final year of his contract and looking for an extension that would keep him in Seattle for years to come, so the decision not to practice may not be solely related to caution about the condition of his foot.

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, and Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson are also looking for new deals and are “holding in” by either not practicing or practicing in limited fashion after reporting to camp. If Metcalf is doing the same thing, it may be a while before he begins taking part in practice sessions.

