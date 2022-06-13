DK Metcalf not at minicamp, Rashaad Penny healthy and other Seahawks news for Cardinals fans

We have made it through another week of the 2022 NFL offseason and now we take another trip around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals. What is new with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are some stories from the last week of the Seahawks that Cardinals fans should know about.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





DK Metcalf does not show up to mandatory minicamp

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Seahawks held their mandatory minicamp this past week. Metcalf did not show up after having been at some voluntary practices during OTAs. The absence is considered unexcused, potentially subjecting him to fines.

DT Shelby Harris restructures deal to save cap space

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Harris was one of the players the Seahawks acquired in the Russell Wilson trade. He restructured his contract, which saves the Seahawks $3.26 million in cap space this year.

RB Rashaad Penny healthy, feeling good

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Penny had a breakout second half to the season and is healthy for minicamp for the first time in his career. He said he is feeling better than he ever has.

S Quandre Diggs hopes to be ready for training camp

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Diggs suffered a serious leg injury in the 2021 season finale against the Cardinals and has spent all offseason recovering and rehabbing. He hopes to be ready to go for training camp at the end of next month.

RB Chris Carson still not cleared

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Carson has dealt with a neck injury for much of the last year. After surgery, he had hoped to play at the end of last season but never could. The Seahawks held minicamp last week and Carson still has not been cleared to practice.

Geno Smith leading QB competition

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Following the trade of Russell Wilson, the Seahawks have a competition between Drew Lock and Geno Smith for the starting quarterback job.

Story continues

As of now, Smith is still leading the competition.

Seahawks would go after QB Baker Mayfield if cut by Browns

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

While the Seahawks are having Smith and Lock compete for the starting quarterback job, they remain interested in Browns QB Baker Mayfield, who is currently in limbo in Cleveland following the acquisition of Deshaun Watson.

If Mayfield is ultimately released, Seattle will reportedly go after him.

1

1