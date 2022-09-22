DK Metcalf not blaming Seahawks defense for rough start to season

Not much has gone right for the Seahawks through two weeks of the 2022 season. While they head into Week 3 with a 1-1 record, the truth is they were lucky to escape their first game with a one-point win. With rare exceptions, Seattle has performed poorly in all three phases this year.

Yesterday wide receiver DK Metcalf was asked about what’s gone wrong with the offense, he said his unit needs to clean up its mistakes and not put the defense in a bad position, per Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times.

“Nobody is going to be perfect through the whole season, so eliminating the mental errors, the little mistakes we had as an offense, and not put our defense back out there on the field. They played great the first two games of the season, so it was really on the offense and special teams to clean up our little mistakes, and not put our defense in bad situations.”

Metcalf is being a good teammate, because the defense has not performed well at all outside of the red zone. A weak pass rush, spotty coverage and atrocious tackling have all been a part of the problem.

As for the offense, getting Metcalf more involved would help. Through two games he’s only been targetted 13 times and averaged 6.5 yards per catch. A more aggressive approach from offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and quarterback Geno Smith should be a big part of the solution. Word is they are looking to open up the playbook more…

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire