DK Metcalf named best non-QB MVP candidate for Seahawks

It’s common knowledge that quarterbacks normally take home the coveted Most Valuable Player award at the end of each season but sometimes a player from a different position group sneaks in to steal the prize.

With that in mind, Around the NFL writer Kevin Patra selected one non-quarterback from each team as a potential candidate this year. Wide receiver DK Metcalf earned the nod for Seattle.

“Quarterback questions loom in Seattle, but you know what could wipe out most of that consternation? An otherworldly season by the ultra-talented Metcalf,” Patra writes. “DK has 3,485 receiving yards and 32 receiving TDs in his career (including playoffs) – one of five players in the Super Bowl era with 3,000-plus receiving yards and 30-plus receiving TDs over his first three seasons.”

Is Aidan Hutchinson about to take the NFL by storm in his rookie season with the Lions? Will A.J. Brown provide the missing ingredient in Philadelphia? @kpatra picks one non-QB MVP candidate for each NFC teamhttps://t.co/MzGM0n0duu pic.twitter.com/ZTSjKagLeo — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 10, 2022

“With speed to burn and a big body, Metcalf is a matchup nightmare for smaller defenders with the potential to take any pass to the house,” Patra continues. “In the three games Geno Smith started last season, Metcalf’s numbers didn’t fall off a cliff despite the more restricted pass attack (197 yards, three TDs), highlighting his ability to be productive no matter who is under center.”

Metcalf knows his own worth better than anyone else and is sure to cash in when his contract is finally extended.

