Seahawks rookie DK Metcalf to undergo minor knee surgery

DK Metcalf is one of the biggest size-speed combinations the NFL has ever seen. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

One of the most intriguing rookies in the NFL is going under the knife.

Seattle Seahawks second-rounder DK Metcalf, the star of this year’s NFL combine, will undergo knee surgery on Tuesday, coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Sunday after a preseason game. The surgery is reportedly not expected to knock out Metcalf out for long.

Carroll did not reveal the actual procedure Metcalf would undergo.

Pete Carroll said DK Metcalf had a knee issue come up this week that will need surgery. Hope is to "get him back in a hurry." #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 19, 2019

Carroll emphasized he doesn’t think this will derail the DK Metcalf Train at all.



Yet it will be a mental test for the rookie WR after his meteoric start this spring and summer. #Seahawks @thenewstribune https://t.co/szKLkSFCHj — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 19, 2019

Asked a follow-up on DK Metcalf, Pete Carroll said Week 1 is still a possibility, but they'll know more after his surgery this week. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 19, 2019

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said before the preseason game Sunday that Metcalf would sit out due to a sore leg that needed examining. Metcalf has also missed time during training camp with an oblique injury.

DK Metcalf has had injury issues before

While Carroll indicated the procedure will be minor, a knee surgery for a wide receiver, particularly a receiver as big as the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Metcalf, is concerning.

Injury concerns were one of the reasons Metcalf slipped to the Seahawks at the 64th overall pick in the first place. The Ole Miss product missed the second half of his final season with the Rebels due to a neck injury, and also missed nearly his entire freshman season with a foot injury.

Metcalf recorded one reception for eight yards on four targets in his lone preseason game. It seems unlikely he’ll see any more preseason action.

