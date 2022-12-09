DK Metcalf, Ken Walker questionable; Geno Smith good to go

The Seahawks came into the week knowing that running back Ken Walker would be iffy to play against the Panthers because of an ankle injury, but he’s not the only key member of the offense in that category.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf joined Walker in the questionable category on Friday’s final injury report. Metcalf appeared on the injury report Thursday with a hip ailment that limited his participation.

Neither Walker nor DeeJay Dallas (ankle) practiced on Monday or Tuesday. Running back Travis Homer, who sat out last week with a knee injury, is off the injury report.

Quarterback Geno Smith was also limited on Thursday. His right shoulder was listed as the reason, but Smith did not get an injury designation so he is set to play.

Safety Ryan Neal (knee) and tight end Will Dissly (calf) are also listed as questionable for the Seahawks.

