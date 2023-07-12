DK Metcalf: Jaxon Smith-Njigba will open Seahawks offense even more

Our favorite pick the Seahawks made in the 2023 NFL draft was grabbing Ohio State wide reeiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall. Not only is JSN considered the best receiver in his class, he also has the exact skillset to fit what Seattle’s passing offense was missing. Specifically, the Seahawks needed someone who does their best work from the slot and specializes in adding extra yards after the catch – two things JSN excels at.

Nobody knows better than DK Metcalf, who told Taylor Bisciotti at NFL Network yesterday that having JSN around will open up the offense even more, per Kevin Patra at NFL.com.

“He’s a great dude. And on the field, he’s a great route runner, excellent hands. So, I think he’s going to open the offense even more. Him and Zach Charbonnet is going to do, you know, amazing things at the running back position along with Ken Walker. We got a whole arsenal of weapons on offense, adding Bobby (Wagner) back on defense, you know, a leader for not only the defense but the whole team.”

Along with Tyler Lockett, Dareke Young and a handful of capable undrafted free agents, this should now be considered the No. 1 wide receiver corps in the NFC, if not the entire league.

This should be one of the game’s most-efficient passing offenses. The x-factor will be how much their pass protection improves.

