DK Metcalf impressed by Devon Witherspoon’s competitive spirit

You have to be just a little bit crazy to play as a defensive back in the NFL. Not only are they the most difficult and physically challenging positions to play in the modern game, it’s also dangerous and largely thankless work compared to most positions. That’s why cornerbacks and safeties need just a little bit more of an edge than the average pro to succeed in this league.

Good news: Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon appears to have the prerequisite dog-in-him mentality. After Monday’s training camp practice – the first with pads – wide receiver DK Metcalf told reporters Witherspoon is so competitive that it’s fun to watch. Metcalf gave an example of tight end Colby Parkinson (6-foot-7, 251 pounds) trying to run over Witherspoon (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) on a route but the rookie was having none of it, per Mike Dugar at the Athletic.

“(He’s) a guy that’s going to go out there and compete and is not going to back down from a challenge. Colby tried to run into him, and he bowed up and tackled him. It’s just fun to watch how competitive he is. Once we get Jamal back out there, both their energy and their fire is gonna spark the whole defense.”

Witherspoon also reportedly acquitted himself well when he went one-on-one against Metcalf and against a wide variety of different play-calls from offensive coordinator Shane Waldron during team drills. Since signing his rookie deal and reporting to camp on Friday, Witherspoon has been getting snaps in the slot and on the left boundary.

Overall, Seattle’s secondary is deep but still a work in progress. Riq Woolen remains sidelined by a knee injury and is currently on the PUP list along with Jamal Adams, who’s still recovering from his torn quad in Week 1.

