DK Metcalf: Going in second round was best thing to happen to me

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf paced Seattle’s offense with 160 receiving yards in Sunday’s 17-9 win over the Eagles and it was the kind of performance that made many wonder how Metcalf wound up remaining on the draft board until the end of the second round.

After the game, Michele Tafoya of NBC Sports asked Metcalf for his thoughts on putting up a huge game in January after being passed up so many times last April

“It’s great. I think falling to the second round was the best thing that happened to me because I’ve got the chip on my shoulder every time I play,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf caught Russell Wilson‘s two biggest passes of the day — a 53-yard touchdown and a 36-yarder that allowed the Seahawks to run out the clock — and he’ll likely continue to be in a leading role for as long as the Seahawks keep playing football this season.