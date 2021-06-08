DK Metcalf is getting acclimated to Shane Waldron’s ‘intricate’ offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Nearly the entire Seahawks roster has returned to the VMAC for the remainder of the team’s offseason program. That comes as a bit of a surprise given the veterans released a statement in May that explained no one would be showing up for any voluntary portion of the offseason.

The pivot stemmed from a long conversation among the team’s top leaders. DK Metcalf called it the right decision to report on Monday, a full week ahead of mandatory minicamp on June 15-17. For Metcalf, Russell Wilson and the rest of Seattle’s offense, these next two weeks will provide invaluable on-field work to get acclimated in Shane Waldron’s offense.

“OTAs is just to get our feet wet with all offense, just trying to take care of as many mistakes as we can early so during the season, during training camp it’s going to be smooth sailing," he said.

For all of Seattle’s offseason player acquisitions, Waldron might be the team’s most significant addition. The former Rams passing game coordinator was hired in January to be the Seahawks new offensive coordinator after the team parted ways with Brian Schottenheimer due to philosophical differences.

It is paramount that Waldron, a first-time NFL OC and play caller, ends up being the right man for the job. He will have a unique opportunity to be more singularly responsible for getting Seattle over the hump and back to its first NFC Championship Game since 2014 than anyone else.

Metcalf said he likes what he’s seen so far.

“I mean it's very intricate,” Metcalf said of Waldron’s offense. “He's a hungry coach, and that's what I like about him. He's always trying to learn something new, not only about the players but about the game of football and about offense and always coming up with new ways to just try to you know get his playmakers the ball.

Story continues

“It's a lot of different kinds of routes that people haven't seen from either team that he's coached, so I'm just excited to get to work with him and get to hone in on those other skills.”

Waldron will be tasked with building a Seahawks offense that is sustainable throughout the season and features counterpunches to different looks from defenses. The lack of in-game and week-to-week adjustments was one of Seattle’s downfalls over the second half of the 2020 season.

The good news for Waldron is that he has as much weaponry as any new OC could hope for. That comes with pressure, though. An offense with Wilson, Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, second-round pick D’Wayne Eskridge, Chris Carson, Gerald Everett and Will Dissly should be a lock to be a top 10 group league wide. Waldron’s influence will determine whether the offense cracks the top five.

Seattle’s 2021 season opener against the Colts isn’t for another 96 days, which means we’re still a long way off from seeing Waldron’s offense in game action. However, between the hire itself and everything that has been said about him, the Seahawks are continuing to win the perception battle in regard to their new offensive coordinator.