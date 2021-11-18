DK Metcalf, Gerald Everett miss practice Wednesday

The Seattle Seahawks are the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 11 opponent and began their week of practice on Wednesday. They were without a few key players, according to their first injury report of the week.

In all, 16 players appeared on the report. Seven sat out and another four were limited.

The details are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Did not participate

T Duane Brown (hip), LB Carlos Dunlap (rest), TE Gerald Everett (groin), DE Kerry Hyder (calf), G Gabe Jackson (rest), T Jamarco Jones (back), WR DK Metcalf (foot)

Brown only played 66% of the team’s snaps last weekend.

Everett and Metcalf’s injuries are ones to watch, especially after the Seahawks failed to score in Week 10.

Also not practicing was running back Chris Carson, who has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Limited participation

LB Cody Barton (quad), RB Alex Collins (groin), S Ryan Neal (concussion), T Brandon Shell (shoulder)

Collins’ injury has slowed him some.

Full participation

DT Poona Ford (elbow), G Damien Lewis (shoulder), CB D.J. Reed (groin), DE Darrell Taylor (knee), QB Russell Wilson (finger)

Seahawks fans will be glad to see Wilson practicing fully. All these players, barring setbacks, will end up playing on Sunday.

Cardinals' initial injury report

The Cardinals had a lengthy initial report. The list is below but you can read more in this detailed post.

Did not participate

T Kelvin Beachum (rest)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring)

C Rodney Hudson (rest)

OLB Chandler Jones (rest)

DT Corey Peters (shoulder)

G Justin Pugh (calf)

LB Tanner Vallejo (knee)

RB Jonathan Ward (concussion)

S James Wiggins (knee)

Limited participation

S Budda Baker (heel)

RB Eno Benjamin (groin)

TE Darrell Daniels (shoulder)

DL Michael Dogbe (knee)

OL Max Garcia (Achilles)

QB Colt McCoy (pectoral)

QB Kyler Murray (ankle)

DL Jordan Phillips (groin)

1

1