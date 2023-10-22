DK Metcalf will be a game-time decision for Seahawks today

The Seattle Seahawks may have to face the Arizona Cardinals without their most-talented player later today. According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, whether or not wide receiver DK Metcalf plays will be a game-time decision.

Metcalf is dealing with multiple injuries suffered over the first several games of the season. First, he took a shot to the ribs at the one-yard line against the Detroit Lions Week 2. DK has been playing through that one but last week he suffered a hip injury while making an amazing although just out of bounds catch against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Metcalf is inactive, fans should expect a split between a few different contributors. Rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the most-logical option to see a significant increase in his targets this week. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron started integrating JSN more last week against Cincinnati but through five games he’s only totaled 16 catches, 110 yards and no touchdowns. That’s not the kind of production you want out of your first-round draft pick but it’s entirely on the play-caller. Waldron needs to use JSN more away from the line of scrimmage as he did last week, but double down and take advantage much more of the rookie’s skillset.

Elsewhere, Tyler Lockett and the trio of tight ends should continue to get their usual slices of the pie. Undrafted rookie Jake Bobo may also get some extra attention from Geno Smith.

The Seahawks have also elevated preseason standout Easop Winston Jr. from the practice squad for today’s game.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire