DK Metcalf fined twice by NFL for violations vs. Rams Week 1

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is getting hit by the NFL for two fines for infractions during last week’s loss to the Rams.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Metcalf was fined $10,927 for blasting Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s game. Metcalf was fined again the same amount for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty shortly after.

The NFL fined #Seahawks WR DK Metcalf $10,927 for unnecessary roughness – decking #Rams DB Akhello Witherspoon away from the play, incensing coach Sean McVay – and another $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct a short time later in last week’s opener. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 16, 2023

Head coach Pete Carroll told the media this week that he and Metcalf had another “serious” talk about his penalty problems.

Last season, Metcalf was flagged seven times – two of them for unsportsmanlike conduct and another for taunting.

