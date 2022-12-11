DK Metcalf fined by NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct again

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is getting fined by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct the second time this season. A few weeks ago, Metcalf was fined around $30,000 for arguing a missed defensive pass interference in the Munich game.

On Saturday, Tom Pelissero at NFL Network reported that the league hit up Metcalf’s wallet again for over 10 grand. He was on a long list of players who were fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 13.

The foul occurred when Metcalf head-butted his estranged son, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Metcalf can afford it. His salary cap number for this year is $8,838,827 and the extension he signed over the summer had a $30 million signing bonus.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories