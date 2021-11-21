DK Metcalf fined $6,949 for his ejection Sunday

Another week, another $6,949 fine for Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf.

The league docked Metcalf after he was ejected with 1:19 remaining in Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

After an incomplete pass intended for him, Metcalf grabbed the facemask of Henry Black and then that of Eric Stokes. Metcalf was ejected. Packers safety Darnell Savage was cited for taunting, and Seahawks offensive lineman Jamarco Jones was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The league did not fine Savage or Jones. Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap was fined $10,300 for throwing a shoe during the game.

Metcalf wasn’t penalized in Week 7 when he and Marshon Lattimore mixed it up several times, but the league fined Metcalf $6,949. In Week 8, officials penalized Metcalf for taunting after he jumped onto the goalpost in celebration, earning him another $6,949 fine.

Metcalf admitted this week he needs to grow up, but at the same time, he added that he wasn’t going to back down from anything.

