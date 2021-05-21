Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf wasn’t as vocal about his desire to see the team make some changes this offseason as quarterback Russell Wilson was, but he did take notice of the moves that the team has made since their playoff loss to the Rams.

They hired Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, traded for guard Gabe Jackson, re-signed running back Chris Carson, signed tight end Gerald Everett, and drafted wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge in the second round. During an appearance on Victory The Podcast, Metcalf said that he thinks the moves have addressed many of the pressing issues for the team.

“We got a lot of question marks filled in the offseason,” Metcalf said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I can’t wait to get back to work with them.”

Metcalf and the Seahawks Offense as a whole got off to a strong start in 2020, but they were less successful down the stretch and in that postseason loss. Metcalf said he has “no idea” why things went off track, but he seems to think the Seahawks have done enough to right the ship in 2021.

DK Metcalf: We filled a lot of question marks this offseason originally appeared on Pro Football Talk