DK Metcalf, Evan Brown are inactive for Seahawks vs. Cardinals

DK Metcalf played all 71 possible games to start his career. He will miss his first game today.

The Seahawks list the receiver among their inactives for the game against the Cardinals.

Metcalf, who has injuries to a hip and his ribs, practiced on a limited basis Friday and received a questionable designation on the team's final injury report. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had called Metcalf a game-time decision.

The Seahawks called up Easop Winston from the practice squad as insurance. Rookie receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo are expected to have bigger roles with Metcalf out, and veteran Cody Thompson also could help fill in.

The team also won't have starting center Evan Brown, who is out with a hip injury. Rookie Olu Oluwatimi will start at center with Joey Hunt serving as his backup.

The Seahawks' other inactives are linebacker Devin Bush, cornerback Artie Burns, running back Zach Charbonnet (hamstring), offensive guard Phil Haynes (calf) and offensive tackle Raiqwon O'Neal.

The Cardinals get safety Budda Baker back this week.

Their inactives are receiver Zach Pascal (neck), safety Qwuantrezz Knight, cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (groin), safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring), linebacker Jesse Luketa, offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck).